Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.22. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,564 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.