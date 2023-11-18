Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.22. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,564 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

About Evoke Pharma

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

