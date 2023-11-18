Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.