Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

