First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Sells $2,907,920.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,370.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,331.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $21,943,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,135,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

