Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fisker by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 647,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 4,066.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after buying an additional 3,483,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $832.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

