Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $376.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

