FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 115.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter valued at $484,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 22.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 301.2% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter valued at $500,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

