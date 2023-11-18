Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,907.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,907.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,025 shares of company stock valued at $311,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

