Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $376.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.17 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.