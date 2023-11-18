Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,845 shares of company stock worth $17,035,294 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.