Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.75 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

