Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

