Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 25.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ingevity by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 16.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

