Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 59,313 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 733.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 345,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 594.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PMAR opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.