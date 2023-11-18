Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TYL opened at $411.34 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

