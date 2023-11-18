Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells 193,252 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.