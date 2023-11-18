iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

