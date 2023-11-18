John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,350,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

