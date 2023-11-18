Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.