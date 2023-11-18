Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,035,294 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.