Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $176.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $202.75. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 97,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

