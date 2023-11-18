Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 17,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $274.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average of $242.69. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

