Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 25,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $274.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

