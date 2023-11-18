Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fiduciary Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $243,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $376.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

