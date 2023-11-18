Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 10.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $376.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

