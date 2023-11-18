Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.17 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $376.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

