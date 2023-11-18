Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.11.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $376.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

