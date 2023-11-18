Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $376.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

