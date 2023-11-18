Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

