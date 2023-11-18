Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $24.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

