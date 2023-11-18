NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NOW were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNOW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.51. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

NOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

