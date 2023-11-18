Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OLO were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

OLO opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other OLO news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $51,940.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

