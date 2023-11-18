Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 493,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.