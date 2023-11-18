PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,845 shares of company stock worth $17,035,294 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

