PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at about $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 290.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 747,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after purchasing an additional 711,695 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.91 and a beta of 0.96.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.