Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PREF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,247,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,159,000 after buying an additional 4,329,973 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 44,566 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $16.95 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

