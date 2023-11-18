Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

