Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.55 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,236,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,480,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,422,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.