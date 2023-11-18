Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.