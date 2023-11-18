Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,305,166.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.43. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

