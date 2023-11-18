Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 595,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

