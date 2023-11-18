SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,778 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

