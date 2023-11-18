StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in StepStone Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.2 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.