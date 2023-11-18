Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $405.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.26.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $335.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.25. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $338.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $66,204,363 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.