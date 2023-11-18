Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

TGT opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Target by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

