Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

