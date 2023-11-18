Tevis Investment Management Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 151,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 141,795 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 105,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $376.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

