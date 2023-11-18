Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

