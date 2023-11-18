Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 248 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,675,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Argus upped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HAS opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

