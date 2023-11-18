Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,569,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 410,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

